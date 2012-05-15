Chyron reveals products bound for the 2012 KOBA Show
Chyron has outlined the range of products it will feature at this year’s KOBA exhibition, which takes place in Seoul at the end of May.
It will demonstrate BlueNet, a solution that addresses broadcasters' requirements for streamlined end-to-end graphics workflows. BlueNet leverages Chyron's suite of graphics tools for ordering and graphics asset management, collaborative graphics creation, and real-time playout.
Chyron will also showcase its newly enhanced Channel Box² (v. 4.6). Channel Box² is a channel branding system that features 2D/3D design with a complete data acquisition toolset for all branding applications. Built on Chyron's Lyric technology, Channel Box² allows users to access any data — RSS feeds, traffic, financial, weather, elections, tickers, promos, snipes, social media, and more — and publish it on the air anywhere, anytime.
Chyron's Lyric PRO 8.1 graphics creation software will also be on display at KOBA. With new script-less conditional intelligent transitions across multiple systems and delivery of real-time 3D animations, Lyric PRO 8.1 enables users to improve the look of on-air graphics.
