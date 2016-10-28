Church Upgrades Audio With Shure

LOS ANGELES—Christian Assembly Church dates back to the early 1900s when our congregation began as a small prayer group of Italian immigrants during the Azusa Street Revival Movement. Now we have more than 3,000 worshippers each week, so it’s imperative that our sound quality and acoustics are top-of-the-line so that all of our church-goers can fully experience our sermons. Our goal is to make sure that everyone is able to experience the full impact of music and message.

Shure’s UHF-R Wireless Systems and KSM8 mics help with the live production of Christian Assembly Church’s service. Our current building was built in 1976. In 2010 it was time for a major overhaul, so we embarked on a renovation project. As the IT/tech specialist at the church, I wanted to make sure the upgrades gave each sermon crisp, clear sound, which is imperative for the music and message.

We had a few issues with our older wireless sound systems, but we were familiar with the quality and durability of Shure products, as we had used their Beta 58A and SM58 mics without issue for some time. We ultimately decided on Shure to bolster our wireless systems and mics, going with UHF-R Wireless System teamed with the KSM8 Dualdyne Vocal Microphones.

GREAT FIRST IMPRESSION

We were initially introduced to the KSM8 in January 2016 at the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) show, and the KSM8 left quite a first impression. It was clearly a superior mic when compared to anything we had previously tested. The diminished proximity effect, paired with the impeccable sound quality and output accuracy made the choice a no-brainer. We even conducted a blind, side-by-side test with our congregation’s worship leaders, and they all unanimously selected the KSM8. We now have a total of seven KSM8 mics in our church.

TEAMWORK & RELIABILITY

In planning for a replacement, we looked for a reasonably priced solution that could deliver reliable quality for the capacity of our building. Having used Shure mics and wireless systems in the past, the first thing I thought of was the Shure UHF-R Wireless System.

Prior to installing the UHF-R system, we had some technical issues with the sound quality, which ultimately impacted the vocal performances, but have had no such problems with the UHF-R. We got just what we were looking for—great sound and solid RF performance at a fair price.

The UHF-R, coupled with our KSM8 mics has provided a new dimension to our services, and we’ve seen that the congregation can hear everything well, without distractions. We’ll be using both products for years to come, and couldn’t be happier with the outcome.

Dirk Bolle is the IT/tech specialist at Christian Assembly Church. He can be contacted atdirkb@cachurch.com.

For more information, please visitwww.shure.comor call 847-600-2000.