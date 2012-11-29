Chema Relies on Litepanels for Music Video

VAN NUYS, CALIF.: “To make the schedule over multiple major set ups, we had to roll, light and move quickly,” Chema said. “Several locations had limited power and extensive electrical runs with generators were out of the question. We ate up the light because we used the RED Epic and were shooting a lot of high speed.”



Chema was able to create flares by combining the Sola 6, old Zeiss Superspeed lenses and Optefex Blue Streak filters. He also appreciated that the Sola 6 was cool enough that it could be held without gloves, a useful characteristic for some shots.



Chema also used the Litepanels Croma as an eye light. “We could easily rig it to the mattebox on the Steadicam. Even though the power comes from six small AA batteries, it is punchy enough to be diffused and still read on camera,” he said.



“Litepanels Solas really saved me on this job,” he said. “The Fresnel nature of the light allowed me a great deal of versatility. Because they set up quickly, I had more time to focus on getting the performance I wanted. The biggest selling points of these lights, for me, are the power efficiency, light weight, and that they are daylight balanced.”



