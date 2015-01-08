CES 2015: Shure Unveils New Motiv Digital Product Line of Plug & Play Mics

NILES, ILL.—Shure introduced Motiv digital products, a new plug-and-play microphone line suited for individuals looking to capture high-quality audio for vocal/acoustic recording, podcasts, YouTube videos, field recording, and more. The Motiv products include four new Apple MFi (made for iPhone, iPod, iPad) Certified devices, including three condenser microphones and a digital audio interface that can connect directly to any iOS device without additional adapters or connection kits.



The Motiv line features the Motiv MV5 Digital Condenser Microphone, Motiv MV88 iOS Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone, Motiv MV51 Digital Large-Diaphragm Condenser Microphone, Motiv MVi Digital Audio Interface, and the company’s newest iOS app, ShurePlus Motiv Mobile Recording App.



All Shure Motiv microphones, as well as the digital interface, come with assorted DSP modes. Motiv’s user-selectable DSP modes—speech, singing, flat, acoustic instrument, and loud— set audio parameters. By using DSP modes to specify what is being recorded, select models automatically adjust the audio processing by setting gain, EQ, and compression.



The $99* MV5 digital condenser microphoneis intended for recording vocals and acoustic instruments, or for use with Skype, and comes equipped with three DSP modes and a Micro-B to USB cable. The MV5 is available in green, gray, blue, red, and black (region dependent) and ships complete with a detachable desktop stand and integrated thread mount compatible with any ¼-inch standard camera tripod. For $129, the MV5 can be purchased with Micro-B to Lightning and Micro-B to USB cables.



The $149 MV88 iOS digital stereo condenser microphoneconnects directly to any Apple iPhone, iPod, or iPad equipped with a Lightning connector. The mid-side microphone element is mounted to a 90-degree hinge with built-in rotation. Five built-in DSP preset modes, plus 5-band EQ, stereo width control, and other advanced features can be accessed through the free ShurePlus Motiv Mobile Recording App.



The $199 MV51 digital large-diaphragm condenser microphone is equipped with five onboard DSP preset modes and features touch-panel control for quick access to gain, phantom power, mute, and headphone volume adjustments.



The $99 MVi digital audio interfaceconnects any XLR microphone or ¼-inch instrument connector to an iOS or PC device and also comes with five built-in DSP preset modes and touch-panel control. For $129, the MVi can be purchased with Micro-B to Lightning and Micro-B to USB cables.



The Motiv product line will be available in summer 2015.



*All prices are manufacturer’s asking price.