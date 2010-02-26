Cedar Audio announces DNS One as Pro Tools plug-in

Britain’s Cedar Audio has made available its Oscar-winning DNS series dialog noise suppression system in the form of a Pro Tools plug-in. The new DNS One is a software-based version that runs on both Mac and Windows platforms and is said to offer the same performance as its siblings, the DNS1500, DNS2000 and DNS3000, without compromise. Availability of this premium software is slated for mid-March.

The DNS One is notable for its control software and user interface, which allow control of hundreds of DNS channels from a single Pro Tools host. With all the power and audio quality of Cedar’s hardware-based DNS products, DNS One is a flexible, fully automated implementation designed specifically for Pro Tools users. The new form factor makes DNS technology available to a wider range of production environments, especially for post production in film, TV and video.

Cedar Audio’s claim to fame is the ability of DNS to make previously unusable interviews intelligible, helping rescue dialogue for countless movies.

DNS One includes dedicated DNS Control System software, an RTAS plug-in for Pro Tools LE and HD systems that runs on both Mac OS X and Windows. It permits control of as many instances of DNS One as the user’s host system can support, plus up to 126 channels from DNS2000 and/or DNS3000 hardware units. It is also fully integrated with Pro Tools automation and its hardware control surfaces such as the Icon, D-Control and D-Command. The DNS Control System is completely crosscompatible between DNS One, the DNS2000 and the DNS3000, so users can freely augment existing hardware versions with the new software version.

In 2005, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honored Cedar's engineers with its Technical Achievement Award for the design and implementation of the Cedar DNS1000.