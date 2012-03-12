CBC deploys never.no interactivity suite to give viewers a voice during 'Power & Politics’

never.no has announced that CBC/Radio-Canada, Canada's national public broadcaster, uses never.no's Interactivity Suite (IS) to display Facebook and Twitter comments, conduct real-time polling, and otherwise interact with audience members during its news show "Power & Politics."

The show is the first of many programs for which CBC will deploy IS to engage its audiences. The real-time interaction enables the show's producers and on-air talent to hear and react to input from their viewers, and changes the flow of the program accordingly. Since deploying IS, "Power & Politics" has already tripled its Facebook page likes.

The shows' producers use IS in the control room to ingest social media and user-generated content in real-time, moderate that content, and then put it on the air. IS supports many live production systems and protocols, and it gives day-to-day operators a single place in which to view incoming comments and interactions rather than monitor different services and social networks individually. Likewise, operators can control the on-air graphics from within the same interface.

The never.no IS is a toolkit for creating the technical backbone of social and participation television. IS supports true social TV by enabling viewers to influence a broadcast in real time, and by allowing them to interact with one another and the rest of the world. With IS, a broadcaster can effortlessly aggregate user-generated content from social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook into programming, and even build synchronized companion apps that enable viewers to interact with their televisions using an iPad® (or tablet), PC, or smartphone.

More information about never.no products is available at www.never.no.