Canon wide-angle HD lens supports virtual studio production applications

Canon has unveiled the HJ14ex4.3B wide-angle portable HDTV broadcast production lens.

In addition to a 4.3mm wide angle of view and a 14x zoom range, the new lens also features advanced data connections that facilitate the creation of dynamic, visually appealing virtual studio environments.

The portion of the HJ14ex4.3B wide-angle portable HDTV lens that enables integration with virtual studio systems is its digital drive unit. Designed to allow camera operators to program lens zoom positions and speeds, as well as focus and iris settings, the unit also includes connectors to output positional data to virtual studio systems.

Combined with additional data from camera mounts, data from the HJ14ex4.3B enables the virtual set’s render engine to “redraw” the image instantly of the virtual set when on-air studio talent moves or lens settings change. The result is a convincing illusion for TV viewers.