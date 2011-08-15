Canon to Show New Remote Pan, Tilt Camera Systems at IBC



AMSTERDAM: Canon will be at the show with two new models of remote-control HD pan/tilt camera systems. The BU-46H outdoor and BU-51H indoor remote-control cameras deliver the HD video imagery, versatility and nonproprietary control of previous models while also adding new features. Both units include a new 2X digital extender to double the image size of distant objects captured with the camera’s 20X Canon HD zoom lens (4.5mm-90mm).



Both cameras are equipped with three 1/3-inch (1.67 million-pixel) CCD sensors (1440 H x 1080 V) and also feature Canon’s Auto Focus function and its image stabiliser technology. Imaging capabilities are further enhanced with a newly designed Night Mode feature that works by slowing down the shutter speed to a minimum of 1/4 (60i, 30F) or 1/3 (50i, 25F, 24F) allowing frame accumulation that elevates camera sensitivity. The indoor version also features a built-in microphone.



