Canon to Introduce Two Remote Control Cameras



Canon will feature its new BU-46H outdoor and BU-51H indoor remote control cameras at the NAB Show. The company will also showcase its hybrid HDSLR camera, the Rebel T3i and T3 at the show.



Canon’s new BU-46H and BU-51H HD cameras include a new 2X digital extender to double the image size of distant objects captured with the cameras’ 20X Canon HD zoom lens. Both cameras are equipped with three 1/3-inch CCD sensors and also feature an advanced Canon Auto Focus function and Canon’s Image Stabilizer technology. Both cameras include a newly designed Night Mode feature, which works by slowing down the shutter speed to a minimum of 1/4 (60i, 30F) or 1/3 (50i, 25F, 24F) allowing frame accumulation that elevates camera sensitivity.





Canon BU-51H remote control camera

Canon EOS Rebel T3i camera

Canon will also offer the next in its hybrid HDSLR cameras, the Rebel T3i (18 MP) and T3 (12 MP). Also known as the EOS 600D in non-U.S. markets, the T3i will have 1080p HD capability, while the less-expensive T3 will only have 720p capability. Both feature articulating LCD screens, as seen on the higher-end Canon 60D. Both feature the Digic IV processor.



Canon will be at booth C4325.



