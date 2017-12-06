Canon Rolls Out Trio of HD Camcorders

MELVILLE, N.Y.—It’s a triple-play of new camcorders from Canon, as the company has announced the release of three new compact and lightweight Full HD camcorders, the XA15, XA11 and Vixia HF G21.

XA15

Each of the new cameras comes with a 20x 26.8mm-576mm optical zoom lens, Canon’s HD CMOS sensor and Digic DV4 image processing platform to capture images in 60p at 35Mbps. They all also feature wide DR mode to support the smooth compression of high luminance areas; a slow/fast segment function to support flexible image expression; and a Hi-UD lens.

The camcorders can record in both AVCHD and MP4 formats, at multiple bit rates, simultaneously to dual SD card slots. HDMI, headphone jack and optional GPS support are also offered with each camera. In addition, they each feature five-axis stabilization—roll axis, horizontal roll, vertical roll, up-down and left-right.

The XA15 and XA11 models have XLR professional audio terminals, while the XA15 also features an HD-SDI output. The Vixia HF G21 is identical to the XA15 and XA11 models, but does not include a handle.

Canon plans to release all three cameras at the end of December. The XA15 will be available for $1,899; the XA11 for $1,399; and the Vixia HF G21 for $999.