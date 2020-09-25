Canon Previews New 4K EOS Camera, UHDx Broadcast Lens

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon has unveiled a pair of new products that focus on capturing high resolution content in the form of the EOS C70 4K digital cinema camera and the CJ20ex5B series of 4K UHD broadcast portable zoom lenses.

The EOS C70 is Canon’s first-ever RF mount cinema EOS camera designed with a small form-factor, weighing 2.6 lbs. It features a slim, motorized, 10-stop ND filter unit with 6mm depth that enables users to control the exposure while keeping the desired depth-of-field, per Canon. There are 13 customizable buttons that allow users to select from more than 80 functions that can be assigned based on personal preference.

EOS C70 features Canon’s Super 35mm DGO sensor, which extends the high dynamic range and lowers noise level by reading out two different gains for each photodiode. This results in an image with up to 16-plus stops of total dynamic range in up to 4K/60p or 2K/120p. It also has Canon’s DIGIC DV7 image processor to help create HDR images while offering choices between Canon Log 2 and 3, in addition to PQ and HLG gamma functionality. The C70 also can record 4K DCI or UHD up to 120fps and 2K DCI or Hd up to 180fps.

Additional features for the C70 include support for XF-AVC format or Long GOP 10-bit 4:2:2/4:2:0 MP4/HEVC with an MP4 file format. There’s also a new direct touch menu system, coordinated electronic image stabilization, two built-in Mini XLR inputs, time-code input/output terminal, custom picture processing, dual-SD card slots, built-in stereo mic and support for optional Canon RC-V100 remote control. The camera also works with the Canon Mount Adapter EF-EOS R 0.71x optical adapter.

A new addition to Canon’s UHDx series of 4K UHD broadcast portable zoom lenses, the CJ20ex5B is designed to be used with broadcast cameras that have 2/3-inch sensors. The lens has a built-in 2x extender that can expand the zoom range up to 200mm, with Canon’s optical design technology and coatings helping to maintain high-level 4K UHD performance across the zoom range.

The CJ20ex5B lens features an improved inner focusing system for greater resolution in the periphery areas of the screen, per Canon. The lens also supports the wide color gamut approved by ITU-R BT.2020 UHD broadcasting standard. Additional features include a quick power-on button, an on-board display for rapid setting adjustments and the lens is compatible with Canon’s G-Series zoom and focus controllers.

Canon plans to release the EOS C70 camera in November at a price of $5,499. The CJ20ex5B lens is expected to be released in early 2021. For more information, visit usa.canon.com.