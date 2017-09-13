Canon Developing MM100-WS Multi-Purpose Modular Camera

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon is utilizing its optical and sensor technologies to develop a new multi-purpose module camera, the MM100-WS.

The MM100-WS features a compact design of 1.57x1.57x.85-inches and a customizable body to accommodate various module applications. It is capable of capturing low-light environments with as little as 1 lux of illumination and features dust and moisture resistance. Upon request, Cannon will include the camera’s Application Programming Interface, which expands the MM100-WS’ customization capabilities.

Canon plans on showing the MM100-WS at upcoming trade shows, including IBC 2017.