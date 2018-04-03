Canon Announces Four 4K UHD New Lenses

MELVILLE, N.Y. –Canon today launched three portable zoom 4K UHD broadcast lenses and introduced a mid-range telephoto zoom lens for 4K UHD broadcast cameras.

The new portable zooms include the CJ24ex7.5B, CJ18ex7.6B and CJ14x4.3B. The mid-range telephoto is designated as the UHD-DigiSuper 66 (UJ66x9B).

The three new portable zoom lenses, which are compatible with 2/3-inch sensor broadcast cameras, usher in Canon’s UHDgc series intended to broaden 4K UHD shooting options, the company said. They are designed to deliver 4K UHD imaging quality at a more-accessible price for the majority of the broadcast market.

The CJ24ex7.5B, CJ18ex7.6B and CJ14ex4.3B use Canon’s proprietary optical design technology featuring materials such as fluorite and Ultra-low Dispersion (UD) glass. They support the wide color gamut approved by the ITU-R BT.2020 UHD broadcasting standard. These features are essential to HDR imaging, according to Canon.

Image 1 of 4 Canon CJ18ex7.6B Image 2 of 4 Canon CJ14ex4.3B Image 3 of 4 Canon CJ24ex7.5B Image 4 of 4 Canon UHD-DigiSuper 66

The new UHD-DigiSuper 66 (UJ66x9B), designed for 2/3-inch sensor cameras, offers a 66x zoom ratio, which is desirable for sports and live event production, Canon said. The new lens incorporates Canon’s Optical Shift Image Stabilizer (Shift-IS), which makes handling and controlling the lens similar to how existing field zoom lenses for HD broadcast cameras are treated. Shift-IS also delivers smooth imaging with minimal blur during 4K shooting where even slight vibrations can impact the image, the company said.

The UHD-DigiSuper 66 has a focal length range of 9mm to 600mm. A built-in 2x extender doubles the range capabilities of the lens.

According to Canon, the UHD-DigiSuper 66 telephoto and CJ18ex7.6B portable zoom lenses will ship in the fall; the CJ24ex7.5B and CJ14ex4.3B 4K portable zoom lenses will ship in the summer. All four will be shown at the 2018 NAB Show, April 9-12, in booth C4325.