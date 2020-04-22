Canon Announces C300 Mark III, EOS R5 Cams

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon is preparing to launch two new cameras that are designed for the capture of high-resolution content, the EOS C300 Mark II and EOS R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless cameras.

The C300 Mark III is a Super 35mm camera that has a Dual Gain Output sensor and employs a modular design and interchangeable lens mount optional accessory for customizing the camera for specific needs.

The C300 Mark III can capture HDR content by reading out each pixel through two separate gains—one that prioritizes saturation in highlight areas and another that suppresses noise in the shadows. This creates an image with up to 16+ stops of dynamic range for 4K/60p content. In 2K recording mode, it features recording speeds up to 180p. The camera also features Canon’s DIGIC DV 7 video imaging processor for recording of 4K and HDR, and for the processing of high-speed video recording, including 4K at up to 120p.

Additional features of the C300 Mark III include Cinema RAW Light, which helps cut the data size of a file without losing grading flexibility; support for XF-AVC for flexible options in recording duration; a 4.3-inch LCD monitor; a GR-V1 grip; two CFexpress media card slots; five-axis electronic image stabilization; four-channel recording that supports four XLR inputs; user LUT; support for Canon Log 2 and 3; as well as a series of optional accessories.

Canon plans to release the EOS C300 Mark III later in 2020 at a price of $10,999.

The EOS R5, meanwhile, is the latest edition of Canon’s EOS R series of cameras that will be able to capture 8K video. While the camera is still in development, Canon has announced a bunch of new specifications that will be available with it.

Features of the EOS R5 will include 8K RAW internal video recording up to 29.97 fps; 8K internal video recording up to 29.97 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit; 4K internal video recording up to 119.88 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit; 4K external video recording up to 59.94 fps; no crop 8K and 4K video capture; Dual Pixel CMOS AF available in all 8K and 4K recording modes; Canon Log available in 8K and 4K internal recording modes; five-axis in-body image stabilization; and dual card slots, a CFexpress and SD UHS-II.

Canon also announced free firmware updates for a number of its cameras: XF705; the C300 Mark III; EOS C500 Mark III; EOS C500 Mark II; EOS C700; EOS C700 FF; EOS C700 GS; EOS C200; and EOS C200B.