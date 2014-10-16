Canon Announces 50-1,000mm 4K Ultra-Telephoto Zoom Lens

MELVILLE, N.Y. – Canon U.S.A. has introduced the new ultra-telephoto Cine-Servo 50-1000mm T5.0-8.9 Ultra-Telephoto Zoom lens. With what Cannon is referring to as “the world’s longest focal length—75-1500mm with its built-in 1.5x extender—and highest (20x) magnification among Super 35mm zoom lenses (as of Oct. 16), the new Cine-Servo zoom lens offers cinematographers new possibilities for shooting scenes in HD, 2K and 4K on single-sensor cameras. The new Canon Cine-Servo 50-1,000mm zoom lens is an ultra-telephoto lens designed for 4K optical performance, with a removable Digital Drive unit to accommodate either broadcast or cinema-style production.



“The use of large-sensor 4K cameras is rapidly spreading beyond motion pictures and episodic television, into many new types of productions such as broadcast sports and nature documentaries,” said Yuichi Ishizuka, president and chief operating officer of Canon U.S.A. “We are proud to deliver a lens with the advanced 4K optical performance, impressive focal range and operational versatility required to serve the creative needs of today’s growing community of 4K and UHD image makers.”



Available in either EF- or PL-mount, the new Canon Cine-Servo 50-1000mm T5.0-8.9 Ultra-Telephoto Zoom lens leverages Canon’s decades of expertise in optical design, computer simulation, and advanced glass materials to achieve a balance of ultra-telephoto 4K optical performance and image brightness with a compact form factor of only 15.9 inches in length (PL version) and a weight of just 14.6 pounds. This combination of advantages provides outstanding aberration correction and high image quality extending from the center of the image to all edges. For professional users, this lens enables close-up 4K imaging of wildlife subjects or athletes while maintaining the physical distances necessary in such shooting situations.



The lens features a removable Digital Drive unit for traditional electronic field production-style operation with a zoom/rocker switch, programmable zoom and focus settings, and data connections for use with broadcast-type field/studio servo-demand controls for zoom and focus. Removal of the drive unit enables Cinema-style operation, including clearly engraved barrel markings, an 11-blade iris to help achieve smooth “bokeh,” and compatibility with lens-support rods, matte boxes, and other cinema accessories.



The new Canon Cine-Servo 50-1000mm T5.0-8.9 Ultra-Telephoto Zoom lens is compliant with industry-standard camera-to-lens communication protocols to help ensure compatibility and maximum performance with multiple brands and models of 4K, UHD and HD cameras. These standards include 12-pin serial communication (common to major broadcast camera brands), Cooke’s /i Technology and Canon EOS-LENS data communication technology (employed by the EOS C500, EOS-1D C, EOS C300 and EOS C100 Cinema cameras). In the case of the Canon Cinema EOS system, precise lens data – including aperture setting – is displayed in the EOS camera’s viewfinder, as well as recorded in the video file as metadata along with the model name of the lens and the given focal-length setting.



The Cine-Servo integrates advanced broadcast-style operability features that Canon developed for major sports coverage, wildlife photography, and ENG HD lenses. These features include servo control of focus, zoom, and iris settings via the lens’ removable Digital Drive unit. Ergonomically designed for operator comfort, the unit integrates a 16-bit microprocessor encoder linked to a zoom/rocker switch that provides immediate start-up. This encoder enables camera operators to smoothly zoom at a variety of speeds, from a very fast 1.5 seconds to a very slow 180 seconds from full-wide to full-telephoto. Additionally, the encoder is capable of transmitting accurate analog and serial data for zoom, focus and iris settings through the Drive unit’s 20-pin connector, allowing for this lens to be incorporated into most existing virtual imaging systems.



Operators can also manually control focus and iris settings from the drive unit or use it to program focus, zoom position/speed, and iris settings if desired, allowing for precise, repeatable lens operation. A small LCD display on the drive unit displays current settings for operators. Focus can also be adjusted manually by rotating a knurled rubber collar on the lens. The lens features a 180-degree focus rotation angle. In addition to its three 20-pin connectors, the drive unit also has a broadcast-standard 12-pin power connection for remote-control operation. The lens also utilizes 700mA of power.



A red alumite identity color is used for the lens’ mount area to indicate conformance with Canon Cinema EOS optical technology features such as support for EOS-Lens data communication. A structure enabling the lens’ EF mount to be replaced with a PL mount, or vice versa (electrical system included), is also incorporated. This conversion upgrade can be provided at authorized Canon service centers. The EF and PL versions of the lens are designated CN20x50 IAS H/E1 and CN20x50 IAS H/P1, respectively.



The Canon Cine-Servo 50-1000mm T5.0-8.9 Ultra-telephoto Zoom lens is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2015 for a suggested list price of $78,000.