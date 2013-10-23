Canal del Fútbol relies on Elemental Technologies for online streaming

Canal del Fútbol (CDF), the owner of the Chilean league rights, is using Elemental Technologies’ Elemental Live video processing systems for its Estadio CDF subscription video on demand (SVOD) online streaming platform. The deployment is supported by Elemental partner Mediastream in Latin America.

Launched in late 2012, Estadio CDF does not require viewers to subscribe to a pay TV service but rather pay a monthly fee to access content. Subscribers are able to watch live football matches from Chile’s Soccer League via the Internet with connected TV sets, PCs, smart TVs, Macs or tablets.

Elemental systems allow CDF to create video streams of sports programming in real time and to ensure optimal image quality on a variety of devices.