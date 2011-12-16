Camera Corps to debut Q-Ball Pre-Set at BVE 2012

Camera Corps will make the UK launch of its Q-Ball Pre-Setcompact remotely controlled pan/tilt/zoom HD/SD camera at Broadcast Video Expo 2012, Feb. 14-16 in London.

The Q-Ball Pre-Set was developed in response to demand from those seeking the ability to store and rapidly recall pan, tilt, zoom and focus data.

The Q-Ball is a compact remotely-controlled camera with integral 10x zoom optical lens and smooth-accelerating pan/tilt motors. Housed in a robust, weatherproof 115mm diameter aluminum sphere, Q-Ball is fully compatible with all existing Camera Corps robotic control systems and CCU panels.