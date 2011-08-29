Trending

Camera Corps Presenting New Q-Ball at IBC 2011


AMSTERDAM: Robotic camera systems provider Camera Corps Ltd. will be presenting the newest version of their flagship Q-Ball camera.

The compact remote pan/tilt/zoom HD/SD unit now features storage for up to 18 preset positions when used alongside the company’s PTZF switcher and joystick control.

Camera operators can switch from shot to shot, a boost to production efficiency. Presets are stored on non-volatile RAM within the head, so settings are not lost even when the system is powered down.

The Q-Ball features 10x zoom optical lens and smooth-accelerating pan/tilt motors housed in a weatherproof 115 mm diameter aluminium sphere.

Camera Corps Ltd. will be demonstrating the new Q-Ball at stand 10.C49.