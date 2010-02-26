Calrec provides Omega audio consoles for NBC coverage of Vancouver Olympics

Calrec Audio was selected to supply several 56-fader Omega with Bluefin audio consoles to NBC for use in the coverage of the Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver, British Columbia. The consoles are being used in the international broadcast center for NBC's presentation at Whistler for bobsled and luge events and at the Hillcrest/Nat Bailey Stadium Park for curling.

In the international broadcast center is the newly expanded 240-channel version of Omega launched at the AES show in October, which feeds the incumbent Calrec consoles at NBC's Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York.

"Our broadcast of the Winter Games in Vancouver has discrete 5.1 audio, promising the sense of being there to our audience," said Bob Dixon, director of sound design for NBC Olympics. "Each of our audio mixing engineers is very familiar with the Calrec consoles, and this allows them to focus on the artistic qualities of the show. The consoles have the power to execute what the imagination can conceive. I feel we have the talent, the tools and knowledge to use them. We are excited about the potential of the audio coverage for the Vancouver Winter Games."

Elsewhere on the Olympics site, Calrec is further represented with an array of consoles installed across many remote broadcast companies, including NEP, NCP, Dome Productions, Game Creek and Corplex.