Calrec onboard new NEP Supershooter trucks

Mobile production company NEP Supershooters has acquired two Calrec Artemis consoles for live sports production. NEP uses Calrec mixing boards on most of its production trucks.

The first Artemis is being installed in SS29, a new truck designated to cover NASCAR races for Speed Channel. With integral, high-capacity 8192 x 8192 crosspoint routers, the console’s Hydra2 network provides an efficient, effective and easy means of bringing audio back to the truck from mics located on the racetrack. NEP’s second Artemis is part of an upgrade to its SS9 truck, a midsized HD unit that supports both 720p and 1080i broadcast. SS9's primary assignments will be professional NBA basketball and NFL football.

The small-footprint Artemis console leverages Calrec’s Bluefin 2 high-density signal processing technology for power and integrated Hydra2 networking to unify inputs and outputs regardless of the source’s physical location.

Besides high-end routing and processing capability, the Calrec Artemis console features a combination of OLED displays, touch screens and light-emitting knobs that provide instant visual feedback and flexibility for the operator.

Artemis consoles leverage Calrec’s Bluefin2 high-density signal processing platform to provide substantial resources no matter what the sample rate. For example, at 48kHz, Bluefin2 gives Artemis up to 680 channel-processing paths, 128 program busses, 64 IFB/track outputs and 32 auxiliaries. Artemis also features a second compressor/limiter in each channel, more than 70 minutes of assignable delay and three independent APFL systems for multiple operator use. Like all Calrec designs, the facilities do not share resources, making them available to the operator at all times.