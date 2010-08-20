Cache-A to showcase Pro-Cache5 at IBC2010

Cache-A will make the European debut of the Pro-Cache5 LTO-5 archive appliance at IBC2010, Sept. 10-14 in Amsterdam.

Pro-Cache5 takes advantage of this next-generation technology to offer nearly double the storage capacity of existing LTO-4 cartridges, specifically 1.5TB per LTO-5 cartridge, while also providing faster archiving speeds.

The small form factor Pro-Cache5 enables professionals to create source masters in acquisition workflows when using the new memory card or disk-based cameras. At the same time, it also provides long-term archival storage with easy access to content assets at every stage of production.

Pro-Cache5 extends data tape’s key role in ensuring long-term content retention, archiving and disaster recovery. It writes data on low-cost, secure, portable, interchangeable and IT industry-standard LTO-5 tape cartridges using the standard TAR format. LTO-5 offers read/write compatibility with LTO-4 as well as an archive life of 30 years.



See Cache-A at IBC Stand 7.J39.