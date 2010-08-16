Cache-A to present Pro-Cache Library24

Cache-A will introduce at IBC2010 the Pro-Cache Library24 automation appliance for the digital film, broadcast and professional video industries. An easy-to-deploy, 24-slot automated library option for the Pro-Cache5 and Pro-Cache4 archive appliances, the Pro-Cache Library24 automates cartridge loading for archiving, restoring and cartridge spanning when archiving large projects.

The system is available in both LTO-5 and LTO-4 configurations, and it works with any Pro-Cache model to automate archival workflows. It provides 36TB of storage for Pro-Cache5 users (Model CA-L5024) and 19TB for Pro-Cache4 users (Model CA-L4024). At the same time, the LTO drive in the Pro-Cache remains available for simultaneously reading or archiving shelf-stored cartridges while archiving or restoring with the Pro-Cache Library24 drive.

The Pro-Cache Library24 features 24 cartridge slots in two 12-slot magazines with automatic cartridge loading for archiving, tape spanning and content retrieval. It automatically identifies tapes by bar code or each tape’s internal table of contents.

Visit Cache-A at IBC Stand 7.J39.