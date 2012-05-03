Cache-A announces integration into leading SAN, NAS systems
Cache-A Corporation has announced that its line of archive appliances is now integrated with storage systems from four of the industry's leading manufacturers. These include the network-attached storage (NAS) systems from Archion and the storage area network (SAN) systems from Facilis, Storage Network Solutions and StorNext.
Cache-A recently featured all of its products that integrate with these NAS/SAN systems —Pro-Cache5, Power-Cache and Prime-Cache5 — at the National Association of Broadcasters Convention (NAB 2012) in Las Vegas, NV.
The SAN/NAS integration enables Cache-A archive appliances to mount directly to those storage platforms and allows end users to pull data directly from those storage platforms. Previously, a client was needed to see both the Cache-A device and the SAN/NAS. Now, by eliminating the need to tie up another client, faster data transfers are possible, particularly because of GigE, rather than Fibre Channel, connectivity.
In addition to SAN and NAS integration, Cache-A products now feature its latest Version 2.1 software release. Many of these new capabilities were originally included in the new Power-Cache and are now available without charge across the entire Cache-A product line.
Highlights of these new features include:
• Job queue: The ability to queue jobs from multiple users or events and automatically run jobs in sequence improves productivity in demanding user environments;
• Better status reporting in the transfer summary: New status reporting shows users more information about the progress of file transfers;
• ASP protocol: Now offers the ability to directly mount Apple file shares, improving performance and convenience in Mac environments;
• Configuration of multiple Ethernet ports: New network configuration controls give users the ability to set up and view the status of each Ethernet port.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox