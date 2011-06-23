BSS Audio Ethernet AVB switch now shipping

BSS Audio has announced that its GS724T 24-Port Ethernet AVB switch is now shipping. The new GS724T is co-branded with NETGEAR and represents one of the world’s first AVB (IEEE Audio Video Bridge) switches for networking multichannel audio and video over standard Ethernet.

HiQnet System Architect 3.0, launched at InfoComm 2011, includes the ability to add representations of the BSS Audio GS724T to the system design and add them to equipment racks if required. By specifying IP addresses for the GS724T devices within System Architect, designers can double-click on a GS724T and launch its Web-management interface in the computer’s default Web browser.

The IEEE 802.1 Audio Video Bridging Task Group is an IEEE initiative comprising engineers from a host of technology leaders. The group has developed protocols to allow vendors to build a standards-based network with the appropriate quality of service for high-quality audio performance and production. The IEEE 802.1 Audio Video Bridging standards provide three major enhancements for 802-based networks: precise timing to support low-jitter media clocks and accurate synchronization of multiple streams; a simple reservation protocol that allows an endpoint device to notify the various network elements in a path so that they can reserve the resources necessary to support a particular stream; and queuing and forwarding rules that ensure that such a stream will pass through the network within the delay specified by the reservation.

The BSS Audio GS724T Ethernet AVB Switch completes the signal chain between forthcoming Harman professional AVB-enabled products, such as the Ethernet AVB High Speed Option Card for the dbx Professional Products SC Digital Matrix Processors.