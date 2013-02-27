Broadpeak to highlight umbrellaCDN, C-CAS at TV Connect 2013

Broadpeak will make the European introduction of umbrellaCDN and highlight C-CAS at TV Connect 2013, March 19-21, at London's Olympia Exhibition Center.



The umbrellaCDN solution, which is geared toward content providers, makes the allocation of content to multiple CDNs possible. Broadpeak also will introduce C-CAS and showcase nanoCDN, two new CDN technologies that streamline the delivery of advanced TV services while reducing operational expenses.

Using the umbrellaCDN solution, content providers can allocate the ideal CDN for their content according to various criteria, such as format, end-user location, content provider, quality or time of day. The solution also supports centralized content geoblocking to manage sending replacement content and modeling of quotas.

Broadpeak also will showcase C-CAS (Conditional Access System-Compliant Adaptive Streaming), which enables pay-TV operators to support adaptive-streaming protocols while simultaneously remaining compliant with conditional-access systems on subscribers' existing set-top boxes (STBs).

