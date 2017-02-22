Broadpeak nanoCDN Cuts OTT Live Video Streaming Latency

RENNES, FRANCE—Broadpeak is decreasing the latency for video streamed live to connected devices with its new nanoCDN technology. Leveraging multicast technology and managed network capabilities, the nanoCDN can reportedly reduce latency by 90 percent.

The nanCDN is based on Broadpeak’s multicast ABR, which transfers traffic from an unmanaged to a managed network. This guarantees bandwidth and allows buffer reduction in the player. With the nanoCDN, users can mutualize their head-end, utilize Android STBs, and extend eligibility by supporting ABR streaming for all screens.

Broadpeak is expected to demonstrate its new nanoCDN technology at the Mobile World Congress and the 2017 NAB Show.