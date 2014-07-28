Broadcast Students Train on Panasonic Studio Cameras

NEWARK, N.J.— Southeastern University, a private Christian institution with more than 4,000 students located in Lakeland, Fla., trains its broadcast majors in an HD production studio equipped with four AK-AC3800 studio cameras.



Students at all levels, freshman through senior, have hands-on access to the HC3800--one of the industry’s most advanced studio models--which they use not only for classroom work but also to produce RAW TV, a nationally televised talk show.



“RAW (Real and Willing) TV” is a student-produced show that combines musical guests, comedy, interviews and panel discussions. Shot live-to-tape, the 30-minute show airs weekly on DirecTV channel 378 via the NRB Network, and is also available from iTunes.



The HC3800s were installed last summer as part of an overall upgrade of the 45’ by 45’ broadcast studio that was overseen by Director of Media Services Ian Fritzsche and his predecessor, Steve Griner. “Our integrator, Encore Broadcast Solutions, brought the HC3800 to the table, and we were wowed by its high-sensitivity sensors and 38-bit DSP,” Fritzsche said. “The 60db signal to noise ratio is impressive, and the Dynamic Range Stretch (DRS) looks fantastic. Our experience has been that the HC3800 produces the top image of any camera in its category.”





Fritzsche noted that each of the HC3800s is outfitted with Panasonic’s AK-HVF70 seven-inch electronic viewfinder, equipped with a “Focus in Red” function that highlights the edges of an object in red. “This focus assist is especially valuable for students who, 20 minutes ago, may never have heard of pulling focus,” he said.



Beyond the camera’s image quality, Fritzsche was impressed with the HC3800’s built-in fiber connectivity. “We wanted fiber-backed models because it gives us flexibility in choices we might make down the road, he said. “For instance, our long-term plans encompass remotely-located football production: our stadium is ¼ mile from the studio. And we’re already running fiber to Bush Chapel, the largest performance space on campus.”



Fritzsche explained that during Bush Chapel events, which include services, classes, rehearsals, concerts and the university’s annual National Leadership Forum, the HC3800s send live video feeds for IMAG on the space’s two side screens.



Bush Chapel is equipped with six high-powered Panasonic PT-DZ870U projectors, four of them with the ET-DLE030 ultra-short throw lens, to create a center blended, 100-inch image from only 2.7-feet away.



Fritzsche added that the HC3800s were also used to produce a video blog for the university’s president. “We are proud that in upwards of 95% of campus video production, our cameras are student-operated,” he added, “Using professional-grade equipment like the HC3800s gives our students an edge because they leave here with plenty of experience using the same caliber equipment that they’ll encounter on the job.”