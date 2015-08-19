Broadcast Pix Upgrades Hernando County Studio, Remote Shoots

BILLERICA, MASS.—Producing more than 300 shows per year with only two employees and volunteers, Hernando County Government Broadcasting in Brooksville, Fla., has recently added two Broadcast Pix Mica integrated production switchers to aid in production.

Rick Foti working with Broadcast Pix's Mica production switcher

The Mica systems contain built-in Fluent Control workflow tools, including two 32-inch monitors populated by Fluent-View, Broadcast Pix’s customizable multiview. One screen shows preview, program and video inputs, while the other handles graphics and effects. The Mica systems also come with built-in clip stores, animations and file-based Fluent Macros.

Hernando’s Video Production Manager, Rick Foti, installed the first Mica system in late 2014 to replace an aging analog switcher. The second system is used with Hernando’s remote unit and installed this past June.

Broadcast Pix is a manufacturer of integrated production switchers located in Billerica, Mass.