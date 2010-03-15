Broadcast Pix to introduce Granite live video production system

Broadcast Pix will introduce its Granite live video production system next month at the NAB Show. The 1080p-ready system combines the company’s Fluent workflow software with a new HD switcher and HD server, enabling users to create compelling live HD video.

The Granite Switcher provides simultaneous multidefinition SDI I/O for 1080i, 720p and SD sources, and it is upgradable to 1080p. The companion Granite Server completes the video production system by running Fluent workflow software, which provides up to 120 hours of clip store, a graphics system with a new Harris CG, a multiview that displays video and file sources, watch-folders that streamline file import from editing systems and macros for file-based effects.

Available in three models — the 1 M/E Granite 100 and 1000, and the 2 M/E Granite 5000 — the new product line provides an easy upgrade path between models. Customers can also upgrade to Granite from current Broadcast Pix Slate hybrid HD/SD/analog systems, which use the same control panels and Fluent workflow software.

See Broadcast Pix at the 2010 NAB Show at Booth N4506.