Brazil's Grupo Bandeirantes Chooses GV LDX Cameras for Hit TV Show

MONTREAL— Brazilian broadcaster Grupo Bandeirantes de Comunicação has selected Grass Valley's LDX-series cameras to produce the hit entertainment show, Faustão na Band.

The deployment is part of a wider strategy for Bandeirantes to transition to IP-based workflows. Integrated within the GV Media Universe that combines on-premise, hybrid and public cloud technologies for live productions, Grass Valley’s LDX-series cameras are network native with network connections for audio, video, and control directly at the camera head allowing Bandeirantes to distribute camera sources anywhere on the network without delays, saving both space and cost.

“Consumers crave more captivating content because they want to immerse themselves in the ultimate viewing experience,” said Thiago Perrela, Engineering Manager, Grupo Bandeirantes de Comunicação. “Our mission is to be at the forefront of content creation in Brazil, and tapping into 4K UHD productions based on IP technology is fundamental to this. Grass Valley has been our trusted partner for over two decades, and when launching our show, Faustão na Band, we knew Grass Valley was the right transformation partner for us to ensure our audiences continue to be thrilled by our content. The team’s technical know-how and general support is paramount, and we’re excited to embark on this journey.”

Fernando David, director of sales, Brazil, Grass Valley, added "The ability to have a core technology provider that can provide both traditional and state of the art technologies, such as cloud, IP and software-based, that support outside, remote and studio productions offers a clear advantage for delivering reliability and greater scope for creative flexibility. This is the very foundation of our GV Media Universe (GVMU) strategy, to allow media companies to leverage both software and hardware technology and create workflows that help them create amazing content more efficiently. We are delighted to partner with Bandeirantes once again as part of the broadcasters’ transition to IP and 4K-ready productions.”