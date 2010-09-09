BNT Priboy to unveil DTV amplifier air-cooling system

At IBC2010, BNT Priboy will debut the PA-600D DTV amplifier integrated air-cooling system.

The PA-600D, which uses base carrying construction, provides a nominal output power of 600W and measures 20.1in x 16.5in x 5.2in. The PA-600D relies on aluminium/copper heat sinks and delivers up to 30 percent greater air-cooling efficiency.

Based in St. Petersburg, Russia, BNT Priboy designs integrated cooling systems for power electronics and power instrument engineering. Over the past two years, the company has secured nine patents related to cooling systems.

See BNT Priboy at IBC Stand 8.A44.