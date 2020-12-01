Blackmagic Video Assist Adds Webcam Support

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design has implemented webcam support to its Video Assist system via a new update. Now, Video Assist—a portable monitor, a recorder, a portable scope and camera viewfinder system—can support webcams from the USB-C connection for Blackmagic Video Assist 3G and Blackmagic Video Assist 12G HDR models.

With the Video Assist Webcam Update, users can now connect to computers and stream live video using any major streaming software or platform in full HD resolution 1080p quality, according to Blackmagic. It does so by having the software tricked into thinking video assist is a common webcam that works with Open Broadcaster, YouTube Live, Facebook Live, Skype, Zoom, Twitch and more.

The new update adds additional features beyond supporting webcams. Among them are touchscreen controls; customizable LCD features; SD/USH-II card support for commonly available media; has standard open file formats that are compatible with popular software; can record direct to external USB-C media disks; has built-in scopes that include waveform, vector, parade and histogram; 3D LUTs can be applied for both monitoring and recording; upgrades cameras to better monitoring and better recording codecs; and offers professional multichannel digital and analog audio.