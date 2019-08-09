Blackmagic Releases 6K Camera, Updates Post-Production Gear

FREMONT, Calif.—In a livestream announcement on Thursday, Aug. 8, Blackmagic Design highlighted a trio of newly updated and released products for production and post-production needs. Leading the way was the announcement of the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K, but it was also accompanied by the latest version of DaVinci Resolve and the new UltraStudio 4K Mini.

Pocket Cinema Camera 6K

Building off of the Pocket Cinema Camera 4K model, the new Pocket Cinema Camera 6K features a full Super 35 size 6K HDR image sensor, 13 stops of dynamic range, and EF lens mount and dual native ISO up to 25,600. With its 6144x3456 Super 35 sensor and EF lens mount ability, the camera can be paired with a range of professional quality lenses to create different looks, as well as reframe and zoom in on an original shot in post-production to create a close-up. The camera can shoot up to 50 fps at 6144x3456 16:9 or 60 fps at 6144x2560 2.4:1 and 5744x3024 17:9. The camera records in either 10-bit Apple ProRes for 4K images or 12-bit Blackmagic RAW for 6K.

Additional camera features a 5-inch touchscreen on the back of the camera to view the image and adjust settings. It features the Generation 4 Color Science for appropriate colors, a full-size HDMI connector, a mini XLR connection, 17 and 33 3D LUT files, a built-in timecode generator and the ability to display settings in 11 different languages. The Pocket Cinema Camera 6K is available now for $2,495.

Blackmagic also displayed a new entry to its line of UltraStudio systems, the UltraStudio 4K Mini. This capture and playback system is designed for Thunderbolt 3 computers with 12G-SDI, HDMI, analog video and audio connections for building solutions editing, color grading, live broadcast graphics, archiving and live internet streaming. The unit is designed to fit on any rack or desktop and has a front panel that features push button controls, and LCD for monitoring signal and setup, an XLR microphone input and 1/4-inch microphone jack. The unit supports SD, 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p and 4K DCI formats. It works with DaVinci Resolve, Final Cut Pro and Avid, as well as Mac, Windows and Linux systems. Blackmagic is now offering the UltraStudio 4K Mini for $995.

There is also a new version of the DaVinci Resolve editing platform that is now available, the DaVinci Resolve 16.1. The new version is meant to help editors improve the sorting of media. This is done through a new featured called Sync Bin, which organizes and displays sync media for easy shot selection either through timecode, audio or manual syncing of clips. Other new features include a Smart Indicator that adds UI feedback for intelligent edit features; a new cut clip tool; a Boring Detector that highlight areas of a clip that lack interest; and a close up edit mode with face recognition to better frame shots. The public beta of the new editing software is available for a free download.

The company also showcased Blackmagic RAW Speed Test, a performance measurement tool for Mac OS X that tests a computer’s CPU and GPU speeds using full resolution Blackmagic RAW image decodes. That is also available as a free download from Blackmagic.

For more information on all these productions, visit blackmagicdesign.com.