Blackmagic Puts Fusion 8.2 on Linux, Updates Duplicator

FREMONT, CALIF.—Blackmagic Design released a pair of announcements, the first revealing that Fusion visual effects software is now available on the Linux platform, and second that it has release version 1.0.2 of Duplicator.

Fusion 8.2

Fusion is now available on Mac OS X, Windows and Linux and users will be able to share files no matter what system they are running, per Blackmagic. In addition, Fusion 8.2 is now available as a free software download through the Blackmagic website. Blackmagic will also offer a paid version of the Fusion software, Fusion 8.2 Studio, which offers more features, including unlimited free render nodes; Fusion 8.2 Studio is available for $995.

The new version of Duplicator has also been released by Blackmagic. Duplicator 1.0.2 is designed to increase the performance of H.265 files on playback devices. Among the goals of the update was to offer 4K video at lower bitrates and making the Duplicator’s mp4 files compatible with more playback devices. The update also improves A/V synchronization on all recordings, reduces the delay when detecting a new video input signal and improved communication between duplicators. Duplicator 1.0.2 is now available for free via Blackmagic’s website.