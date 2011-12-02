Blackmagic Design adds Avid DNxHD recording, playback to HyperDeck Studio

Blackmagic Design has announced HyperDeck Software Update 2.0, a new software update for its HyperDeck Studio that adds broadcast-quality compressed 10-bit recording and playback to the Avid DNxHD format.

DNxHD is a broadcast industry standard for media files, and adding native support for the compressed video format into HyperDeck Studio will allow dramatically longer recording times, lower media storage costs and full file format compatibility with Avid Media Composer systems. All media is recorded in MXF format, so it's immediately available in Media Composer without any time-consuming file copying or import processing.

HyperDeck Software Update 2.0 became available at the end of November free of charge for all HyperDeck Studio customers.

With the new software update, users can now choose between uncompressed or DNxHD formats. All recordings and playback will use that format.