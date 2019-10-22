Bittree Ships Patch 32A Dante Audio Patchbay

GLENDALE, Calif.—Audio, video and data patching system specialist Bittree has begun shipping its Patch 32A Dante audio patchbay. The patchbay, which streamlines integration of analog and IP network-based audio, makes moving 16 channels of analog audio onto and off Dante networks fast and easy, the company said.

“Media facilities are transitioning to IP-based infrastructures at an accelerating pace, but they require easy and cost-effective solutions to connect their existing analog equipment investments into next-generation media networks,” said Bryan Carpenter, senior sales consultant at Bittree.

“The Patch32A Dante patchbay is ideal for immediately solving problems in existing environments or as the backbone of new facility builds,” he said.

Providing a bridge between legacy audio and IP-based systems using Audinate’s Dante media networking, the Patch 32A patchbay also supports AES 67 and SMPTE ST-2110 IP audio transport, it said.

The patchbay eliminates complexity by minimizing required cabling, conversion equipment and their associated cost, the company said.

The 1.5RU patchbay comes in a desktop form factor featuring TT patching connections for analog I/O (16x16), redundant DC power inputs, external word clock I/O, network status indicators and LED audio VU metering, Bittree said.

The Patch 32A offers 24-bit audio sampling at rates from 44.1 to 192 kHz. It also offers professional analog-to-digital conversion to maximize signal integrity and audio fidelity, it said.

The patchbay interfaces with the Dante Virtual Soundcard, more than 1,600 third-party Dante-enabled devices and nearly all analog components in the same system, the company said.

More information is available on the company’s website.