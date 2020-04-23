Bitmovin Integrates Dolby Vision for HDR

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.—Online video technology company Bitmovin has announced that it now supports Dolby Vision, Dolby’s HDR 4K video format. Bitmovin will license and implement Dolby Vision into its transcoding system to boost its 4K viewing experience over streaming.

With the integration, Bitmovin says its customers can use Dolby Vision HDR to deliver high-quality pictures with minimum bandwidth via its Bitmoving Video Encoding platform. Dolby Vision adjusts the picture on a scene-by-scene basis to allow the viewer to see more detail with better color accuracy, per Bitmovin.

Bitmovin Video Encoding offers per-title and three-pass features that automatically select the best encoding options according to the complexity of a piece of content, adjusting the bitrate requirements as needed.

“By integrating Dolby Vision into Bitmovin Video Encoding, our customers will be able to create and stream content that delivers transformative HDR experiences on minimum bandwidth and provide customers with the viewing experience they deserve and expect,” said Stefan Lederer, CEO of Bitmovin.