Bitcentral announces new Precis newsrooms

Bitcentral announced in mid-August that 12 additional news operations have gone live with its Precis newsroom workflow system or its Oasis digital content management systems since late spring.



The latest stations to install Bitcentral’s Precis and Oasis newsroom solutions include:

• Gannett stations KUSA-TV, the NBC affiliate in Denver; WTSP-TV, the CBS affiliate in St. Petersburg, FL; KARE-TV the NBC affiliate in Minneapolis; and KTHV-TV, the CBS affiliate in Little Rock, AK.

• Hearst stations WISN-TV, the ABC affiliate in Milwaukee; KCCI-TV, the CBS affiliate in Des Moines, IA; WDSU-TV, the NBC affiliate in New Orleans; and WBAL-TV, the NBC affiliate in Baltimore.

• WINK-TV, the Ft. Myers Broadcasting Station in Ft. Myers, FL.

• KTXS-TV, the Bonten Media-owned ABC affiliate in Abilene, TX.

Precis is a scalable, non-proprietary news production solution that integrates with most standard- and high-definition cameras, editing systems and other technology to streamline production processes.