Bird Technologies Group expands SignalHawk series

Bird Technologies Group has added the SH-36S-RM to its SignalHawk series of spectrum analyzers. The SH-36S-RM is a dedicated rack-mounted version, built using the same analysis engine but with no display or keypad. It includes Ethernet and USB connections for local and remote communication.

From their own office, the new spectrum analyzer allows users to:

• Remotely analyze the radio frequency spectrum.

• Measure intended and interfering signals.

• Remotely display signal amplitude versus frequency, and save traces to their PC.

• Eliminate trips to difficult remote locations.

• Manage multiple sites from one centralized location.

• Verify FCC compliance via built-in emissions masks.

