BigVu Releases Video Prompter App

NEW YORK—BigVu is putting a big piece of newsroom gear onto people’s smartphone, announcing the release of a video prompter app for mobile reporting.

Available for both iOS and Android devices, this mobile prompter enables users to capture themselves with their devices as the text scrolls on the screen and adjusts to the reader’s speed.

The BigVu app can also be used as an end-to-end news-authoring collaboration platform. Stories can be accessed by multiple users simultaneously through a shared, cloud-based virtual desk; scripts can be assigned and uploaded to a specific user; and multiple takes can be stored on the app and uploaded to the cloud for distribution. The background can also be changed.

BigVu is offering the app in different packages: Freelancer for a single user; Starter Pro for up to three; Publisher for up to 15; and Enterprise allows for unlimited users.