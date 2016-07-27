Bannister Lake Debuts Super Ticker Community for Public Use
CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO—Bannister Lake Software is providing its Super Ticker data aggregation platform to the people, announcing Super Ticker Community, a public-use variant for broadcasting and information display. The cloud-based Super Ticker Community provides a publicly-accessible portal for the submission of information like school closings, special events, sports scores and public interest announcements.
Super Ticker Community offers features that include an intuitive, web-based interface; Content Groups to partition and restrict content access; the BLADE RESTful web API for custom integration; and dynamic fields to support any data type.
Current Super Ticker customers can access a free Super Ticker Community cloud instance, allowing publicly-submitted data to be accessed through the BLADE interface. Dedicated Super Ticker Community instances can also be purchased on a monthly or yearly subscription. In addition, the platform is capable of standalone use to retrieve data through the BLADE interface as a public information aggregation portal for websites, character generators and digital signage.
Bannister Lake plans to showcase the Super Ticker Community platform during the upcoming IBC 2016 show.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox