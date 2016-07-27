Bannister Lake Debuts Super Ticker Community for Public Use

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO—Bannister Lake Software is providing its Super Ticker data aggregation platform to the people, announcing Super Ticker Community, a public-use variant for broadcasting and information display. The cloud-based Super Ticker Community provides a publicly-accessible portal for the submission of information like school closings, special events, sports scores and public interest announcements.

Super Ticker Community offers features that include an intuitive, web-based interface; Content Groups to partition and restrict content access; the BLADE RESTful web API for custom integration; and dynamic fields to support any data type.

Current Super Ticker customers can access a free Super Ticker Community cloud instance, allowing publicly-submitted data to be accessed through the BLADE interface. Dedicated Super Ticker Community instances can also be purchased on a monthly or yearly subscription. In addition, the platform is capable of standalone use to retrieve data through the BLADE interface as a public information aggregation portal for websites, character generators and digital signage.

Bannister Lake plans to showcase the Super Ticker Community platform during the upcoming IBC 2016 show.