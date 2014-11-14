Bannister Lake Adds Election Support to Super Ticker Content Management System

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA—Bannister Lake announced a what it referred to as a “major addition” to the functionality of their Super Ticker Broadcast Content Management System, with the addition of an integrated election data module. The new module adds election data gathering and management with eye catching on-screen graphics.



Like other modules, it can be exposed when needed, such as during election season, or hidden the rest of the time so as to simplify the user interface.



The Super Ticker elections module will replace most standalone election systems and uses a Web client-based system that supports multiple users over any networked connection. Super Ticker pricing remains unchanged.



Super Ticker can run multiple playlists in different screen zones and any, or all of these, can be dedicated to elections results. Multichannel support allows running a bottom line style summary at the same time as other outputs are feeding full screen graphics to the production switcher to support the main news presentation. All outputs can incorporate sponsor graphics with full as-run reporting for reconciliation and billing.



For station groups, multichannel capability also allows distributed operation, where different stations can share a central pair of servers. Each station has the ability to manage and locally enter data as needed and can receive a unique mix of national, regional, and local data with individual control of the look and presentation style. In addition to the broadcast video feeds, Bannister Lake Active Data Exchange allows broadcasters to automatically drive their Web site election graphics, eliminating the need to rekey and recheck data.



Super Ticker with election support is available to order now, with initial shipments of the election module by Q1 2015.