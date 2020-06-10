Axle ai Adds Remote Option to Avid Media Composer Software

BOSTON—Software developer axle ai is launching a new Pro option for its 2020 software supporting Avid Media Composer, which is designed to enable Avid editors to access Avid native and other media content remotely through any standard web browser.

The axle ai 2020 Pro software catalogs and natively represents the Op-Atom media and can export AAF sequence files to the Media Composer editor, enabling subclip collections within axle ai can be directly placed on the Media Composer timeline. The software also creates low-resolution H.264 proxies of MXF Op-Atom media that can be processed by available AI analysis engines supported in axle ai 2020; this includes axle’s Speech cloud service, as well as Microsoft’s Video Indexer.

The Pro software works with Avid’s Nexis shared storage systems as well as third-party NAS and SAN storage. Additional features include integrated upload and download capabilities for moving files to and from remote locations.

Axle ai says the software runs on either MacOS or Linux servers.

The axle ai 2020 Pro software is available for $4,750 for two users, including one year of remote access and software updates.