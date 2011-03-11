Axia expands IP-Intercom system

Axia Audio is adding two freestanding intercom stations to its IP-Intercom system. The new IC.20D and IC.1D desktop stations are studio accessories that can be placed on any flat surface, allowing instant, hands-free communication with fast access to up to the 20 most frequently called stations.

Axia's new desktop intercom stations are designed for use in producer or screener positions. The IC.20D desktop station has 20 station presets with high-visibility, 10-character OLED displays for quick contact. Like its rack-mount cousin, it includes a keypad and display screen to provide fast access to any station in the system, plus group talk, mic and speaker mute, and auto-answer functions. The keypad can also be used to dial outside phone lines, with optional telephone hybrid.

The IC.1D desktop station is a cost-effective way to add intercom capabilities to any desktop. It features 20 LED-backlit film-cap buttons that can be labeled and an OLED callback window that assists in identifying and answering calls. Both models feature a built-in speaker and front-panel, four-pin locking headset jack and front-panel mic input. Presets are easily programmed via built-in Web interface.

Like all Axia components, the new IP Intercom desktop stations connect to the studio network with a single Cat 5 cable. Broadcasters who already have Axia Livewire networks can simply plug IP-Intercom equipment into their existing network.

In addition to the new desktop units, IP-Intercom equipment includes a range of rack-mount and drop-in modules that work with Axia Element mixing consoles. The entire Axia IP-Intercom family includes Advanced Echo Cancellation (AEC) technology licensed from Fraunhofer, the inventors of MP3.

A 20-station intercom module with OLED displays is available for Element consoles, as are a 10-station OLED module and a 10-station film-cap module. By integrating directly into the on-air console, intercom functions are at the operator’s fingertips, allowing seamless communication between them, hosts, studio guests and even phone and codec callers. IP-Intercom's voice channels are broadcast-quality, so intercom audio can be instantly taken to air in full fidelity.

The new IP-Intercom desktop stations, along with the rest of the Axia line, will be on display at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C3113.