Axcera to feature end-to-end mobile DTV transmission system at NAB Show

Axcera will display its television transmitter and mobile media product lines at the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 11-14.

The company will display its field-proven end-to-end transmission solution for ATSC mobile DTV. The system includes Axcera's ATSC Mobile DTV Preprocessor/Multiplexer, which is designed specifically to combine fixed and mobile content into a single transport stream.

The Preprocessor/Multiplexer output feeds an ATSC broadcast transmitter that includes Axcera's mobile DTV-capable Axciter adaptive digital television modulator. Axcera's system also includes mobile content encoders and ESG equipment.

The company also will showcase its 6X Series high power, liquid-cooled, solid-state transmitter; Innovator CX transmitter/translator/low-delay, echo-canceling gap filler; 5720 Series MMDS/BRS/EBS digital video wireless cable and broadband wireless access transmitter; and Axcera's digital modulators.

See Axcera at 2011 NAB Booth SU2908.