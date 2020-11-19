Aviwest Launches 5G Mobile Bonded Transmitters

SAINT-GREGOIRE, France—Aviwest is unveiling its new PRO3-5G and AIR-5G Series lightweight bonded cellular transmitters, offering faster speeds and lower latency.

"5G networks are expected to bring many improvements to the current bonded cellular transmission scenario," said Ronan Poullaouec, CTO at Aviwest.

"Gigabit speeds and reduced transmission latencies are the initial advantages broadcasters can realize from 5G. Beyond the new capacities and services that 5G networks enable, our Aviwest field units will help to maintain a consistent quality of service and make the best use of 5G network performance."

The PRO3-5G, which can be camera-mounted or used in a backpack, offers six embedded 3G/4G/5G modems that are compliant worldwide with a high-efficiency, patented custom antenna array, the company said.

The AIR-5G is a compact, advanced transmitter with a long-life internal rechargeable battery and a large array of audio and video interfaces. Both use the company’s Safe Streams Transport (SST) protocol that aggregates multiple IP network connections and dynamically adapts video bitrates according to network bandwidth fluctuations, the company said.

Aviwest has been a part of several 4K/UHD and full-HD/HEVC video delivery tests via 5G since 2017. Recently, the company demonstrated use of the transmitters via 5G at a major tennis championship at Roland-Garros in France as part of the IBC Accelerator Program.

The PRO3-5G and AIR-5G are scheduled to ship in December.