Avid Servers Enroll at MTSU, Binghamton, Other NCAA Programs

BURLINGTON, MASS.—A number of NCAA Division I schools have recruited Avid’s FastServe generation video servers for help with live broadcasts. The FastServe platform, which is integrated into Avid’s MediaCentral, provides the schools the ability to create and manage content while also training students on a professional system.

FastServe is a family of video servers based off of Avid’s AirSpeed and PlayMaker servers. It features a unified modular architecture that supports UHD and IP I/O for ingest, turnaround and playout.

One of the schools is Middle Tennessee State University and its Department of Media Arts, a longtime Avid Learning partner. MTSU has deployed FastServe | Ingest for the production of live content in real time with its creative teams having access and the ability to edit incoming media as it is captured. The department’s production crew will use the equipment for football, basketball, volleyball and soccer matches, many of which will be featured on ESPN3.

The University of Hartford, University of Vermont, Binghamton University, Quinnipiac University and Rider University have also invested in a FastServe system.