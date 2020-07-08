Avid Releases Media Composer 2020 Editing Software

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid is releasing the latest edition of its flagship Media Composer video editing software, Media Composer 2020.

Among the main new features for Media Composer 2020 are a redesigned customizable user interface, a new Universal Media Engine, finishing and delivery tools and support for Apple ProRes for Windows and Catalina.

Media Composer 2020 features improvements to the paneled user interface for increased ease of use and faster editing and mastering. There is also a new Timeline Sequence Map that lets creators navigate their entire sequence without taking up the whole screen, while the Black Panel is meant to unclutter the UI and stop panels from resizing.

Expanding on the editing and finishing capabilities Avid added a year ago, Media Composer 2020 users can now fine-tune color with greater precision and make more granular gain value adjustments when working in ACES spaces. High-resolution and HDR projects can be finished with color precision and interoperability, per Avid.

The Universal Media Engine helps accelerate workflows by reducing reliance on QuickTime for improved media importing, playback, editing and export performance. The media engine increases processing speed of hi-res HDR media and provides native support for a wider range of formats. Media Composer 2020 also enhances a user’s ability to create content for mobile video platforms and social media with 9x16 and 1:1 Mask Margins and FrameFlex framing pre-sets.

The expanded support for Apple ProRes now lets Window users create, edit, collaborate and export ProRes media natively with encoding supported on Windows machines for media creation and exporting to .MOV export, MXF oP1a and MXF OP-Atom workflows. It can also be used on Apple’s latest macOS, Catalina.

In addition, Media Composer | Enterprise has expanded its role-based customization capabilities to enable users to deploy or update site settings across an organization, and deploy user settings independently to individuals or groups without impacting any existing site settings.

Media Composer 2020 has editions for beginners, teams and large media enterprises. It is now available.