Avid Everywhere Helps Food Network Deliver

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Avid announced that Food Network, the leading television channel for food-based programming, has implemented a fully integrated workflow based on the Avid MediaCentral Platform. The workflow, comprised of Avid solutions, is enabling Food Network to streamline production, enhance collaboration, and deliver high quality content to viewers.



The new end-to-end Avid workflow has enabled Food Network to streamline its entire production process. Food Network produces new programs each month, including everything from reality and competition-based shows to traditional instructional cooking programs. By leveraging solutions from Avid’s Artist Suite, Media Suite, and Storage Suite, all built upon the MediaCentral Platform, production teams can now create, manage, and distribute media in real time, from any location.



By implementing Interplay|Production and Avid MediaCentral|UX, editors are now able to upload, access, edit, share, log, track, and sync media and projects in real time--from any location. And when the content is no longer needed online, the team can easily move it from their ISIS shared storage system to an archive and bring it back later if necessary.