Avid develops affordable ISIS shared storage platform for midrange stations

Avid is targeting workgroups requiring 40 or fewer client connections at broadcast and production facilities with its new ISIS 5000 shared storage system, which is available at a lower cost than its existing ISIS storage arrays.

The ISIS 5000 helps stations to store, share and manage large quantities of digital media assets. It offers Avid’s ISIS File System technology on lower-cost hardware, support for third-party applications and streamlined administration to create and distribute content more affordably.

The ISIS 5000 shared storage solution has been qualified to accommodate dozens of Apple Final Cut Pro workstations while supporting an end-to-end tapeless workflow.

The ISIS file system facilitates collaborative workflows by delivering centralized media access with guaranteed real-time performance — optimized for digital media file sharing. It leverages the ISIS 5000 engine, which can be used to handle more projects and content in both SD and HD.

There’s also Ethernet connectivity; FlexDrive, which lets users automatically resize storage allocations in real time without interrupting operations; and streamlined database administration that reduces overhead with easy setup, user and storage management, monitoring and diagnostics powered by the intuitive ISIS Management console. Users can also incorporate additional switches and clients as needed.

The Avid ISIS 5000 will be available later this month in a 32TB or 64TB switched configuration, or a 32TB direct connect configuration that offers four direct client connections and the ability to add a third party switch. All configurations support Mac or PC clients and include 40 seat licenses with either one or three years of Avid Priority or Avid Uptime Support.